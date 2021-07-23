Jefferies Financial Group Comments on MarketAxess Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $528.78.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $464.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.22 and a beta of 0.38. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $431.19 and a 1-year high of $606.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $456.85.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,466,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,726,084,000 after purchasing an additional 31,079 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,175,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,244,000 after purchasing an additional 318,301 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,745,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,309,000 after purchasing an additional 151,903 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,180,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,644,000 after purchasing an additional 102,928 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 969,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,725,000 after purchasing an additional 79,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,654,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.08, for a total value of $449,732.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,193,224.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,070 shares of company stock worth $9,962,539 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

