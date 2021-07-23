Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Bought by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,097,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,642 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $33,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JEF. FMR LLC increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,570 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 147,950 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 271,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 39,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JEF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

JEF stock opened at $32.93 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.99 and a twelve month high of $35.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

