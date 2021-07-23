Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $52.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 7.08% from the stock’s current price.

INTC has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $57.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.43.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC opened at $55.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.43. The company has a market cap of $225.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. Intel has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.