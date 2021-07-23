Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP)

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Teekay LNG Partners in a research note issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.03 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ FY2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

TGP stock opened at $14.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.25. Teekay LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.20.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Teekay LNG Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 118.5% during the second quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 62,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 33,870 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 516.7% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 71,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the first quarter worth $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 316.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 115,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the first quarter worth $245,000. 20.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Teekay LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 46.94%.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

