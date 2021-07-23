Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Comerica Incorporated’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Comerica in a report released on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.48. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Compass Point boosted their target price on Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.50 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.97.

Shares of CMA opened at $67.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comerica has a 52-week low of $35.76 and a 52-week high of $79.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,459,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,859,000 after purchasing an additional 673,248 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Comerica by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 72,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 16,232 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Comerica by 1,863.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 66,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 63,434 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $58,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comerica announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

