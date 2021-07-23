JMP Securities Boosts TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Price Target to $14.50

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.49% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

NYSE:TRTX opened at $12.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 403.01 and a quick ratio of 403.01. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.42. The company has a market cap of $991.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.98.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 247,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 84,251 shares during the period. Q Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 863,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,669,000 after buying an additional 97,950 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 28.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 313,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 70,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

