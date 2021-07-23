JMP Securities Boosts TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Price Target to $14.50

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.49% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.
NYSE:TRTX opened at $12.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 403.01 and a quick ratio of 403.01. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.42. The company has a market cap of $991.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.98.
TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.
