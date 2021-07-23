JMP Securities Increases Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target to $36.00

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.26% from the stock’s previous close.

FTAI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. began coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of NYSE FTAI opened at $30.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.93. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 12-month low of $14.34 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 2.00.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $77.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.67 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 38.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.39%. On average, analysts predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTAI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,812,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,280,000 after buying an additional 2,411,880 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,452,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,134,000 after purchasing an additional 254,931 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,004,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,513,000 after purchasing an additional 204,709 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,319,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,514,000. Institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

