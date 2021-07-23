John L. Ocampo Sells 14,496 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director John L. Ocampo sold 14,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $872,224.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.31. 223,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,098. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -861.57, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.08.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $1,451,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Analog Century Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $9,022,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

