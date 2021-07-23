John Menzies (LON:MNZS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

John Menzies plc (LON:MNZS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 305 ($3.98). John Menzies shares last traded at GBX 291 ($3.80), with a volume of 295,037 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.42) price objective on shares of John Menzies in a report on Monday, May 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of John Menzies in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The company has a market cap of £267.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 318.34.

About John Menzies (LON:MNZS)

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

