John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider Robin Watson Purchases 69 Shares

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) insider Robin Watson bought 69 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 216 ($2.82) per share, for a total transaction of £149.04 ($194.72).
Robin Watson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 17th, Robin Watson bought 2,632 shares of John Wood Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 243 ($3.17) per share, for a total transaction of £6,395.76 ($8,356.10).
Shares of WG stock traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) on Friday, reaching GBX 214.20 ($2.80). 998,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,810. The stock has a market cap of £1.47 billion and a PE ratio of -8.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 236.01. John Wood Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 186.95 ($2.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 367.20 ($4.80).
John Wood Group Company Profile
John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.
