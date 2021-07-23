John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider Robin Watson Purchases 69 Shares

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) insider Robin Watson bought 69 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 216 ($2.82) per share, for a total transaction of £149.04 ($194.72).

On Thursday, June 17th, Robin Watson bought 2,632 shares of John Wood Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 243 ($3.17) per share, for a total transaction of £6,395.76 ($8,356.10).

Shares of WG stock traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) on Friday, reaching GBX 214.20 ($2.80). 998,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,810. The stock has a market cap of £1.47 billion and a PE ratio of -8.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 236.01. John Wood Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 186.95 ($2.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 367.20 ($4.80).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays cut their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 330.50 ($4.32).

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

