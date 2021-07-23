Johnson Controls International (JCI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect Johnson Controls International to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Johnson Controls International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $70.16 on Friday. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $36.50 and a 1 year high of $70.88. The stock has a market cap of $50.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JCI. Barclays raised Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.89.

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,452.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,268,471.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 84,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 412,704 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,387. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

