Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Holdings Lifted by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 751,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,282 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.10% of Johnson Controls International worth $44,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 22.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 5.3% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 86.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $11,729,395.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,315,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,286,692.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 412,704 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,387. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JCI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.89.

NYSE:JCI opened at $70.16 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $36.50 and a 1 year high of $70.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

