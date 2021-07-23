Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 429,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.1% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $70,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,378,143. The company has a market capitalization of $449.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 19.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.