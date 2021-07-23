Joshua Harris Sells 116,974 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) insider Joshua Harris sold 116,974 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $6,834,790.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joshua Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

On Monday, July 19th, Joshua Harris sold 447,272 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $25,006,977.52.

On Thursday, July 15th, Joshua Harris sold 293,770 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $17,479,315.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Joshua Harris sold 189,875 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $11,671,616.25.

On Friday, July 9th, Joshua Harris sold 336,024 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total value of $20,490,743.52.

On Monday, June 7th, Joshua Harris sold 176,555 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $10,153,678.05.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Joshua Harris sold 255,500 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $14,668,255.00.

Shares of APO traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,883,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,444. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.85. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $64.45. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 29.94%. The company had revenue of $512.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.01%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,535,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,847 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,119,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,642,000 after buying an additional 506,232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,982,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,198,000 after buying an additional 188,235 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,516,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,297,000 after buying an additional 106,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,263,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,362,000 after buying an additional 270,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.