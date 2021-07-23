JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Gap Down to $58.49

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $58.49, but opened at $55.65. JOYY shares last traded at $54.25, with a volume of 7,288 shares traded.

YY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on JOYY from $141.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. JOYY’s payout ratio is -93.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $389,937,000 after buying an additional 1,385,187 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,204,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,346,000 after buying an additional 15,260 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 64.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 88.9% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 14.5% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

JOYY Company Profile (NASDAQ:YY)

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

