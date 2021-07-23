JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€11.70” Price Target for ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2)

ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) has been assigned a €11.70 ($13.76) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 13.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a report on Friday, May 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €13.77 ($16.20).

ZIL2 stock opened at €13.50 ($15.88) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.77. The company has a market cap of $855.36 million and a PE ratio of -175.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €15.22. ElringKlinger has a fifty-two week low of €5.09 ($5.99) and a fifty-two week high of €18.18 ($21.39).

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

