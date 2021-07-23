JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €212.00 Price Target

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been assigned a €212.00 ($249.41) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 65.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DHER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €156.10 ($183.65) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €158.08 ($185.97).

Shares of ETR DHER opened at €128.10 ($150.71) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €112.51. The firm has a market cap of $31.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.07. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a 1 year high of €145.40 ($171.06).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

