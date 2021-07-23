JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) a €30.00 Price Target

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) has been assigned a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DEC. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.30 ($25.06) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €21.81 ($25.66).

Shares of EPA:DEC traded down €0.10 ($0.12) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €23.90 ($28.12). 72,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,577. JCDecaux has a fifty-two week low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a fifty-two week high of €36.90 ($43.41). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €24.19.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

