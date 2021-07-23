JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€43.50” Price Target for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) received a €43.50 ($51.18) price target from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 12.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BOSS. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.70 ($47.88) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €30.50 ($35.88) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €41.36 ($48.66).

ETR BOSS traded down €0.16 ($0.19) during trading on Friday, reaching €49.98 ($58.80). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €46.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 1-year high of €53.00 ($62.35). The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion and a PE ratio of -16.46.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

