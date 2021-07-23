JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€43.50” Price Target for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) received a €43.50 ($51.18) price target from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 12.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BOSS. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.70 ($47.88) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €30.50 ($35.88) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €41.36 ($48.66).

ETR BOSS traded down €0.16 ($0.19) during trading on Friday, reaching €49.98 ($58.80). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €46.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 1-year high of €53.00 ($62.35). The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion and a PE ratio of -16.46.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

