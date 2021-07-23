JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €78.00 Price Target for Scout24 (ETR:G24)

Scout24 (ETR:G24) has been assigned a €78.00 ($91.76) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.24% from the stock’s previous close.

G24 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Scout24 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €72.83 ($85.69).

Scout24 stock traded up €1.02 ($1.20) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €72.06 ($84.78). The stock had a trading volume of 107,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,980. Scout24 has a twelve month low of €60.30 ($70.94) and a twelve month high of €79.80 ($93.88). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion and a PE ratio of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 13.05 and a quick ratio of 12.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €68.30.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

