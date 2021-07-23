JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a $175.00 Price Target

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been assigned a $175.00 target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. New Street Research lowered Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apple from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.91.

AAPL stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.17. 2,059,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,819,944. The company has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21. Apple has a 52 week low of $89.14 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.55.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth $36,000. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

