JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Thunderbird Partners LLP’s 8th Largest Position

Thunderbird Partners LLP lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 146,397 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 7.0% of Thunderbird Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Thunderbird Partners LLP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $83,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Rinet Co LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $258,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 78.1% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 97,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,888,000 after acquiring an additional 42,900 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 28,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Corvex Management LP lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.0% during the first quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 421,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,180,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $6,721,000. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.12.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.15. 243,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,194,445. The company has a market capitalization of $457.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.70. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $167.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

