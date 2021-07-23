JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates GBX 9,145 Price Target for Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET)

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) has been given a GBX 9,145 ($119.48) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 50.02% from the company’s previous close.

JET has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from £114 ($148.94) to £111 ($145.02) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($143.72) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from £100 ($130.65) to GBX 8,550 ($111.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 9,908.33 ($129.45).

Shares of LON JET traded up GBX 148 ($1.93) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 6,096 ($79.64). The company had a trading volume of 108,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,533. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a twelve month low of GBX 5,584 ($72.96) and a twelve month high of £100.50 ($131.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.90 billion and a PE ratio of -66.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6,397.63.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

