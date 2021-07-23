JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA) Plans GBX 1 Dividend

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA) declared a dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:JARA remained flat at $GBX 87.40 ($1.14) during mid-day trading on Friday. 799,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,462. The stock has a market capitalization of £182.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,028.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 87.17. JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets has a 52 week low of GBX 80.60 ($1.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 111 ($1.45).

