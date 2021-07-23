JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $445.00

Shares of JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 445 ($5.81) and last traded at GBX 444.49 ($5.81), with a volume of 12746 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 439 ($5.74).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 431.02. The company has a market capitalization of £669.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.24 ($0.06) per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Global Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $3.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

