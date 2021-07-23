JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust (LON:JII) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $740.30

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc (LON:JII) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 740.30 ($9.67) and traded as high as GBX 764 ($9.98). JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 761 ($9.94), with a volume of 54,123 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 38.91 and a quick ratio of 37.17. The company has a market cap of £590.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 740.30.

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:JII)

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

