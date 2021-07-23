JTC (LON:JTC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

JTC (LON:JTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 795 ($10.39) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of JTC in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of JTC opened at GBX 620 ($8.10) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £826.62 million and a P/E ratio of 69.33. JTC has a one year low of GBX 435 ($5.68) and a one year high of GBX 690.09 ($9.02). The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 635.63.

In other news, insider Martin Fotheringham sold 46,800 shares of JTC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.47), for a total transaction of £303,264 ($396,216.36).

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

