JTC (LON:JTC) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

JTC (LON:JTC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 795 ($10.39) price objective on shares of JTC in a report on Thursday.

Shares of JTC opened at GBX 620 ($8.10) on Thursday. JTC has a twelve month low of GBX 435 ($5.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 690.09 ($9.02). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 635.63. The stock has a market cap of £826.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.82, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

In other news, insider Martin Fotheringham sold 723,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 620 ($8.10), for a total transaction of £4,487,987.80 ($5,863,584.79).

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

