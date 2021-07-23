Juggernaut (JGN) Hits Market Cap of $20.97 Million

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Juggernaut has a market cap of $20.97 million and approximately $880,999.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Juggernaut coin can currently be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001574 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Juggernaut has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Juggernaut alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00049613 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00015374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $293.38 or 0.00871256 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005822 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

About Juggernaut

Juggernaut is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com . The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Juggernaut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Juggernaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Juggernaut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.