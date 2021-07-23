JUIICE Price Up 12.6% Over Last Week (JUI)

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One JUIICE coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, JUIICE has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. JUIICE has a total market cap of $139,972.11 and $279.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About JUIICE

JUIICE is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 coins. The official message board for JUIICE is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd . The official website for JUIICE is www.juiice.io . JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet, together with other modern technologies, gave birth to a new form of art. Everyone can express themselves in any way imaginable and their work can be easily seen all around the globe. From video performances of various talents and breathtaking photos of nature to trendy jokes, funny clips, and cat memes. On the other side, tens of millions of viewers are amused, amazed and even enlightened by this snack content. It is like the free fast food of entertainment, which we all consume on a daily basis. “

JUIICE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUIICE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUIICE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUIICE using one of the exchanges listed above.

