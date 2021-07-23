JulSwap Market Capitalization Achieves $9.78 Million (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 23rd. One JulSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0181 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. JulSwap has a market cap of $9.78 million and $242,370.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, JulSwap has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00039663 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00104457 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.43 or 0.00142663 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,376.82 or 0.99474675 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 540,541,204 coins. JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

