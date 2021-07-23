Jupiter (JUP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $638,202.00

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last week, Jupiter has traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar. Jupiter has a total market cap of $940,066.67 and approximately $638,202.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00039125 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00100212 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00140480 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,259.22 or 1.00172525 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003122 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars.

