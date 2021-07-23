JUST Price Tops $0.0414 on Major Exchanges (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One JUST coin can now be purchased for about $0.0414 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, JUST has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. JUST has a total market capitalization of $93.61 million and approximately $40.86 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About JUST

JUST was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official website is just.network/# . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

