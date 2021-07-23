K21 (K21) Trading Up 12.8% Over Last 7 Days

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One K21 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001787 BTC on exchanges. K21 has a total market capitalization of $5.67 million and approximately $245,565.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, K21 has traded up 12.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00048208 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00014600 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $278.17 or 0.00852251 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006014 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

K21 Coin Profile

K21 (CRYPTO:K21) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,716,844 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

K21 Coin Trading

