Kadena Price Reaches $0.33 (KDA)

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Kadena has a total market cap of $43.77 million and approximately $399,023.00 worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kadena has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. One Kadena coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00038524 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00099546 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.07 or 0.00140483 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,054.90 or 0.99907022 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Kadena Profile

Kadena launched on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 133,144,823 coins. The official website for Kadena is kadena.io . The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io . Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

