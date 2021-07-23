Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.15 Million

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) will report sales of $5.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.96 million and the lowest is $3.79 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $830,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 520.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $30.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.20 million to $39.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $117.32 million, with estimates ranging from $74.80 million to $146.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 101.43% and a negative net margin of 1,318.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kala Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.15.

Shares of KALA opened at $3.78 on Friday. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $10.99. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $244.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.28.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $43,771.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 11,052 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 34,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 44,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA)

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.