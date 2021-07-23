Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) will report sales of $5.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.96 million and the lowest is $3.79 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $830,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 520.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $30.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.20 million to $39.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $117.32 million, with estimates ranging from $74.80 million to $146.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 101.43% and a negative net margin of 1,318.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kala Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.15.

Shares of KALA opened at $3.78 on Friday. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $10.99. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $244.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.28.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $43,771.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 11,052 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 34,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 44,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

