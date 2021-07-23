Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) to report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kamada’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Kamada posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Kamada will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kamada.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Kamada had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.45 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

NASDAQ:KMDA opened at $5.54 on Friday. Kamada has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $13.33. The firm has a market cap of $246.64 million, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Kamada by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 89,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 19,827 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kamada by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 27,445 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kamada during the 4th quarter valued at $2,134,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Kamada by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Kamada by 143,613.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 140,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

