KAO (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Shares Up 0.5%

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY)’s share price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.46 and last traded at $12.44. 132,520 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 359,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.38.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KAOOY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded KAO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Macquarie upgraded KAO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.28.

Kao Corporation develops and sells cosmetic, skin/hair care, human health care, fabric and home care, and chemical products. It offers face, body, and oral care products; and bath healthcare products, haircare products, hair styling agents, hair coloring agents, clothing and cloth care products, kitchen care products, homecare items, food and sanitary products, thermal supplies, and pet supplies, and other products.

