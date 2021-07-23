Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.80

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (LON:KDR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.80 ($0.04), with a volume of 149312 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.15 ($0.04).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.98. The company has a market cap of £1.92 million and a P/E ratio of -4.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Karelian Diamond Resources Company Profile (LON:KDR)

Karelian Diamond Resources plc engages in the discovery, evaluation, and development of diamond deposits. It holds interests in the Lahtojoki diamond project located in the KuopioÂ-Kaavi region in Finland; and the SeitaperÃ¤ diamondiferous kimberlite pipe and the Riihivaara diamond projects situated in the Kuhmo area, Finland.

