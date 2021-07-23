KARMA Hits 1-Day Volume of $95.00 (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 95.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. KARMA has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and $95.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KARMA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KARMA has traded 96.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KARMA alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006088 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000101 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00087216 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.