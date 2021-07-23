KARMA Price Hits $0.0069 (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. One KARMA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KARMA has traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar. KARMA has a market cap of $37.77 million and approximately $212.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006285 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000102 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00089175 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars.

