Karora Resources Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (TSE:KRR)

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Karora Resources in a report released on Thursday, July 22nd. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$59.28 million for the quarter.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Karora Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Karora Resources from C$5.85 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Karora Resources from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of TSE KRR opened at C$3.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.02. Karora Resources has a 52-week low of C$2.85 and a 52-week high of C$4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$522.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.19.

Karora Resources Inc engages in the exploration and production of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

