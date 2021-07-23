Katalyo (KTLYO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $8,750.00

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last seven days, Katalyo has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0908 or 0.00000278 BTC on exchanges. Katalyo has a market cap of $970,695.91 and $8,750.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00039362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00101004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00139602 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,641.23 or 1.00004687 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003074 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

