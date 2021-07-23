Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) versus PROG (NYSE:PRG) Financial Review

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) and PROG (NYSE:PRG) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Katapult and PROG, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Katapult 0 0 1 0 3.00 PROG 0 1 6 0 2.86

Katapult currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.45%. PROG has a consensus target price of $60.60, indicating a potential upside of 40.05%. Given PROG’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PROG is more favorable than Katapult.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Katapult and PROG’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Katapult N/A N/A -$31.93 million N/A N/A PROG $2.48 billion 1.17 -$61.47 million $3.45 12.54

Katapult has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PROG.

Profitability

This table compares Katapult and PROG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Katapult N/A -563.72% -11.16% PROG 8.74% 27.12% 16.90%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.1% of Katapult shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.6% of PROG shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of PROG shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PROG beats Katapult on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Katapult

Katapult Group, Inc., doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership. The company offers its services to acquire the online or in-store purchases of electronics, appliances, furniture, musical instruments, and more. Katapult Group, Inc. was formerly known as Cognical Inc and changed its name to Katapult Group, Inc. in February 2020. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc. operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions. The Vive segment provides second-look and revolving credit products to customers that may not qualify for traditional prime lending through private label and Vive-branded credit cards. It offers lease-purchase solutions through approximately 25,000 third-party point-of-sale partner locations and e-commerce websites in 45 states and the District of Columbia. The company was formerly known as Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc. and changed its name to PROG Holdings, Inc. in December 2020. PROG Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Draper, Utah.

