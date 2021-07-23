Kava.io (KAVA) Price Hits $4.42

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Kava.io has a total market cap of $310.37 million and approximately $214.29 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kava.io has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. One Kava.io coin can currently be bought for $4.42 or 0.00013550 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Kava.io

Kava.io uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 139,394,114 coins and its circulating supply is 70,172,142 coins. The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

