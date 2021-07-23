Kava Trading Down 33.3% Over Last Week (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Kava has a total market capitalization of $66.12 million and $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava coin can now be bought for about $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kava has traded down 33.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kava Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

