KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in KE were worth $5,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KE by 44.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,592,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953,956 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of KE by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,138,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,752,000 after purchasing an additional 602,372 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the first quarter valued at $33,060,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the first quarter valued at $7,943,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of KE by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 30.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BEKE stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.52. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.79 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 253.00.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.96 billion. KE’s revenue was up 190.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. 86 Research raised KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on KE in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.96.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

