Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$3.15. Kelt Exploration shares last traded at C$3.11, with a volume of 358,577 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KEL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Cormark raised their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$4.25 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kelt Exploration presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.59.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$586.48 million and a PE ratio of -2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.22.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$59.84 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile (TSE:KEL)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

