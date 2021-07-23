Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kennametal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.42. Kennametal posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. Kennametal had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $484.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Kennametal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.14.

KMT stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.70. The stock had a trading volume of 362,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,429. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Kennametal by 1.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Kennametal by 69.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Kennametal by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 109,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 2.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

