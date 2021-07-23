Kensico Capital Management Corp Purchases Shares of 219,000 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Kensico Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 219,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $81,483,000. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 2.6% of Kensico Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $439,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $463,000. Camden National Bank lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,209,139 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $774,701,000 after buying an additional 388,682 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,301 shares of company stock worth $35,527,153. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.74.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $417.87. 8,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,327,418. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.64 and a 52 week high of $425.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $394.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $407.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

